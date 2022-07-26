Following reports from last week that the 49ers had given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents permission to seek a trade, the team has now “moved on” to Trey Lance as its franchise quarterback, according to a new report.

General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan met with Garoppolo Tuesday morning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, with the takeaway being that a parting of ways between San Francisco and the 30-year-old quarterback was imminent.

Despite not being able to find a trade partner, Lynch was clear that the 49ers would not release Garoppolo. He is set to cost the 49ers $26.95 million in 2022 cap space and if the team trades or releases him, it would save the team $25.55 million.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the only team that has the appropriate cap space without having to move things around are the Browns. Cleveland may be in desperate need of a solid quarterback this season depending on whether Deshaun Watson is suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and how long that potential suspension lasts.

The Browns also traded away Baker Mayfield to the Panthers, leaving their quarterback room thin on potential starters should Watson miss significant time.

Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in ’21 during his 15 games played. He’s been with the 49ers for the past five seasons, with San Francisco going 31–14 in games Garoppolo has started. Lance, the third pick in the ’21 draft, played in six games last season with two starts. He completed 57.7% of his throws for 603 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, adding 168 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.

