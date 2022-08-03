Bucs’ Tom Brady Will Not Play in Preseason Opener vs. Dolphins

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles is going to err on the side of caution.

Bowles said Wednesday that quarterback Tom Brady will not play in the team’s Aug. 13 preseason opener at home against the Dolphins, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. The news comes a day after Miami was penalized by the NFL for tampering with Brady and former Saints coach Sean Payton.

The announcement also means that Brady won’t take the field at Raymond James Stadium until Week 3 of the regular season against the Packers. (The Bucs play their second and third preseason games at Tennessee and Indianapolis, respectively. Tampa Bay then opens the regular season with road games at Dallas and New Orleans, respectively.)

Last season, under previous coach Bruce Arians, Brady played briefly in two of the three preseason games. He recorded 12 completions in 16 attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin are the other three quarterbacks currently on Tampa Bay’s roster.

Watch the NFL online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More Tom Brady Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, visit BucsGameday.