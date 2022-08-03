Leonard Fournette Buys Tom Brady an Early GOAT Birthday Cake

Tom Brady turns 45 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette got the quarterback an early birthday present.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fournette posted a picture on social media of the cake he ordered for his seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback. The cake is of a goat head, referencing Brady’s most famous nickname “G.O.A.T” meaning “Greatest of All Time.”

On the side of the goat head, it says “Happy 100th Birthday.” Brady isn’t turning a century this week, but his age often is made fun of in the league since he is the oldest active player in the NFL.

“Happy early bday to my old head @TomBrady,” Fournette wrote in his caption.

The two players have been teammates for the last two seasons in Tampa after they both joined the Buccaneers in the 2020 campaign. That season, they helped the Bucs to a Super Bowl title; it was Fournette’s first ring and Brady’s seventh.

The duo will be back in the 2022 season after Fournette signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers in March. Brady will return to the field even though he shortly retired from the league in February. He announced his return in March.

