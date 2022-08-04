Jimmy Johnson Responds to Jerry Jones’ Ring of Honor Comments

The frosty relationship between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Jimmy Johnson has been well-documented since Johnson’s departure from the franchise in 1994.

Despite all the success that Johnson had as the coach of the Cowboys in the early ’90s–capturing multiple championships in the process–Jones eventually forced Johnson out the door. While Johnson was never fired, the parties agreed to “mutually part ways” due to their growing inability to work alongside one another.

Fast-forward to 2022, where Jones was asked this week whether or not Johnson would ever be elected to the franchise’s prestigious Ring of Honor.

“It isn’t, at the end of the day, all tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not,” Jones said.

Johnson, who caught wind of his former boss’ comments, told Dan LeBatard, “I had to look that word up in the dictionary. I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled.”

It’s safe to say that Johnson won’t be heading to the Ring of Honor anytime soon, an honor that the Hall of Fame coach seems to deserve.

