Burglary Charges Dropped Against Texans RB Darius Anderson

The Harris County District Attorney’s office dropped criminal charges against Texans running back Darius Anderson, citing insufficient evidence in its investigation.

Anderson, 24, was arrested on July 15 and faced a felony charge of burglary of a habitation, according to court records. He posted a $20,000 bond on July 19 and his attorney, Kelly Benavides, said at the time that he hoped to “clear his name as soon as possible.”

“Following additional investigation, the burglary of a habitation charge against Darius Anderson has been dismissed,” Dane Schiller, spokesman for Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. “There is insufficient evidence in this case, and as a result, we have a duty to dismiss it.”

Anderson, who played at TCU from 2016 to ’19, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in ’20, but was waived before the start of that regular season. He then signed a reserves/contract with the Colts before joining the Texans practice squad in December ’21.

“When it initially happened, of course I reached out to him, and he told me that the charges have to be dropped because it didn’t happen that way,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said in his Friday press conference. “Normally when things happen like that we let it play out in the system. I’m glad it came to that conclusion.”

Anderson inked a new reserve/futures contract with Houston in January and has been practicing with the team since training camp began on July 27. He has not yet played in an NFL game.