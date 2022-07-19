Skip to main content
Texans’ Darius Anderson Charged With Burglary With Intent to Assault

Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault, according to Harris County (Texas) Court records.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Harris County District Clerk’s office originally filed the charge as burglary with intent to rape, but then later revised the charge, attributing the change as a coding error.

Anderson, 24, is no longer in custody, but is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for his arraignment, per court records.

“We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson,” the Texans said in a statement to NFL Media Monday. “We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time.”

Anderson, who played at TCU from 2016 to ’19, signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020, but was waived before the start of that regular season. He then signed a reserves/contract with the Colts before joining the Texas practice squad in December of ’21. Anderson recently inked a new reserve/futures contract with Houston in January.

He has not yet played in an NFL game.

