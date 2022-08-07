Bills Activate OL Rodger Saffold From Non-Football Injury List

The Bills have activated offensive lineman Rodger Saffold from the non-football injury list, the team announced Sunday.

Saffold, who is expected to be the starting left guard this season for Buffalo, is set to resume practicing at the team’s training camp Sunday.

Saffold was placed on the NFI list July 24, weeks after sustaining injured ribs in a car accident. He signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, joining the team as an unrestricted free agent after a Pro Bowl season with the Titans in 2021.

A 12-year NFL veteran, Saffold played the previous three seasons with Tennessee. He began his career playing nine seasons with the Rams.

More NFL Coverage:

Bills Central: Buffalo Bills Sign FB Reggie Gilliam

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.