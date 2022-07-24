Skip to main content
Bills OL Rodger Saffold Placed on Non-Football Injury List After Car Accident

The Bills placed Rodger Saffold on the non-football injury list Sunday after the guard suffered rib injuries in a car accident a few weeks ago.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the injury happened in the “last couple of weeks” and Saffold “will be back in due time,” via Pro Football Talk. McDermott added he was thinking of anyone else involved in the accident who also got hurt.

Saffold signed a one-year contract with Buffalo after the Titans released him in the offseason. The veteran offensive lineman is expected to replace Jon Feliciano as the starting left guard this season.

Buffalo reported to training camp on Sunday, marking their official beginning to the next phase of the season. However, Saffold and cornerback Tre White will have to wait a little longer as they recover from their injuries.

White is still recovering from the torn ACL he suffered last season. However, White’s rehab is reportedly “in a good place,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

