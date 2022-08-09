Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of his right knee cap, which will likely end his 2022 season before it began, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

The news confirms the worst fears of the organization that the injury to Becton was more serious than previously thought after the 2020 first-round pick limped off the practice field following the second play of training camp practice Monday. The 23-year-old underwent an MRI shortly thereafter before receiving the official diagnosis on Tuesday.

Jets coach Robert Saleh confirmed that it’s “more than likely” that Becton will not be able to play this season, even though the team plans to get a second opinion on Wednesday.

“These are young men and I think sometimes with social media and this world we dehumanize these athletes in the worst way imaginable. And Mekhi has walked into this building and taken every single punch from every which way, and he shows up and he works his tail off and he grinds every single day…” Saleh said in a Tuesday press conference.

“We love Mekhi. We appreciate everything he’s done. His ride is not over. His story is not over. He’s got full support of this organization… [I have] lot of respect for him and really excited for him to come back even stronger.”

The avulsion fracture marks the second severe right knee injury that Becton has suffered in the last 12 months after he injured the medial collateral ligament in the same knee during the 2021 season opener against the Panthers. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks of action, but he didn’t play again last season.

The No. 11 pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft out of Louisville, Becton has played in just 15 games in his first two years in the league.

