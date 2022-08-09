Taysom Hill: Playing TE, Not QB, Is ‘What’s Best for the Team’

Taysom Hill is known for his versatility on the football field. For instance, last season he took on the role of quarterback for the Saints when Jameis Winston tore his ACL.

The 31-year-old has played quarterback, fullback, tight end, receiver, kickoff returner and punt blocker through five seasons with the Saints.

As the team enters the 2022 season, Hill will primarily play as a true tight end, after a hybrid role that also saw him line up under center. This change comes with new coach Dennis Allen taking over the team after Sean Payton retired in the offseason.

Even though he loved his time as a quarterback, Hill is willing to adjust to help the team succeed.

“Things aren’t up to me,” Hill said, via the Saints website. “I’m willing to do what I need to do to help us win football games… I love playing, and so it creates opportunities for me to add value and be on the field and compete… That’s the nature of the NFL. This isn’t necessarily what I want, it’s what’s best for the team and I’m good with that.”

Although Hill has previous experience as a tight end, he’s been focusing on the adjustments needed as he transitions from quarterback.

“I think the element of my game of playing quarterback, there was a physical element to that, but it’s a completely different mindset playing tight end versus quarterback,” Hill said. “There’s certainly a mental element to (tight end), but a far more physical element to play in that position than the quarterback position.”

He also added that because he’s been a quarterback, it helps his receiving game as he knows where to be.

“I kind of just do what I would want a tight end to do if I was playing quarterback for that rep," Hill said. “I’ve taken that mind-set into the tight end position.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more New Orleans Saints coverage, go to Saints News Network.