Browns wide receiver and All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant has suffered an Achilles injury, confirming the organization’s worst fears about the severity of the injury from Tuesday.

Cleveland placed Grant on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his 2022 season in training camp. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the 29-year-old had suffered a torn Achilles.

The Browns feared that Grant had sustained a significant injury after he was carted off the field after hurting his left leg during one-on-one drills Tuesday. Rapoport reported that the team believed the 2021 Pro Bowl might’ve torn his Achilles prior to him undergoing additional testing on Wednesday morning.

“I really feel awful for Jakeem,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday before the results of the follow-up tests. “We’ve witnessed how hard the young man has worked since he got to our team. We all realize injuries are a part of our game but that doesn’t make it any easier to accept especially for someone that works as hard and carries himself like Jakeem.”

Grant, a two-time Second-team All-Pro, signed with Cleveland in March after spending a little over five seasons with the Dolphins and the majority of the 2021 season with the Bears. He was coming off a Pro Bowl campaign, in which he returned a total of 309 yards on punts, averaging 11.9 yards per return and scored a touchdown. Additionally, he racked up 539 yards on kick returns, with an average of 23.4 yards per return.

With Grant now out, the Browns are expected to turn to Demetric Felton Jr. to handle the punt and kick returning responsibilities, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

