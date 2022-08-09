Browns All-Pro returner and receiver Jakeem Grant was carted off the field after hurting his left leg during one-on-one drills Tuesday, per Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com.

After examining the 29-year-old further, it is possible that Grant suffered an Achilles tear. He will undergo more tests to get a proper diagnosis, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

If Grant does have a torn Achilles, there is a chance he would miss the majority, if not all, of the 2022 season, which would be a big blow to the Browns’ offense.

Cleveland just signed Grant in March to their squad after he spent a little over five seasons with the Dolphins and the majority of the 2021 season with the Bears.

Grant is coming off a Pro Bowl season with Chicago and Miami. Last season, he returned 309 yards on punts, including scoring one touchdown, and averaged 11.9 yards on punt returns. Additionally, he returned 539 yards on kick returns, with his average being 23.4 yards per return.

The 29-year-old is added to a long list of injured Browns players as they head into the upcoming season. At training camp alone this year, receivers Amari Cooper, Anthony Schwartz and David Bell missed some practice time with injuries.

