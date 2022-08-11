Tom Brady Shares Message for James White After Retirement Decision

James White was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. Over the next eight years, the do-it-all running back won three Super Bowls with the team, serving as a key contributor to the 2016 and ’18 teams that won Super Bowl LI and Super Bowl LIII. On Thursday, he announced his retirement from the NFL after his eight-year run with New England.

“It has been an honor to represent my family, my teammates, and the people of New England as a Patriot,” White said in his announcement. “Reflecting on my nine years in the NFL and all the sacrifices it took to get here, there are many people that were just as much part of this journey.”

Tom Brady quarterbacked the team to all six of its titles, cementing himself as an all-time great with that second trilogy of championships.

Brady may be absent from the Buccaneers at the moment, but he took some time to pay tribute to his former New England teammate on Instagram. On his stories, he posted a picture of he and White as Patriots, writing, “Teammate, champion, football player through and through. Congrats on the perfect career @sweetfeet,” tagging White’s account.

A valuable outlet out of the backfield for Brady and the quarterbacks that have come after him, White finished his career with 381 receptions for 3,278 receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns. He rushed the ball 319 times for 1,278 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Super Bowl LI will stand as White’s greatest game with the Patriots, and one for which Brady admits White —and not Brady—should have won MVP honors. He finished with 20 total touches for 139 yards and three touchdowns, helping the team comeback from a 28–3 deficit to win in overtime. His overtime rushing touchdown remains the only overtime score in Super Bowl history.

Like Brady, White is a member of the Patriots All-2010s Team and All-Dynasty Team.

