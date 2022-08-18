C.J. Henderson Turning a Corner at Panthers Training Camp

FOXBORO, Mass.—This was a wild one. For the second straight day, the Panthers and Patriots engaged in multiple donnybrooks, complete with players being ejected from practice. Is it unusual to see fights at joint practices? It is not. But the volume of altercations, and that they involved buttoned-up New England, definitely got my attention. As for what I’d take on the Carolina side, after spending some time with the Panthers, we’ve got a few things to glean …

1. The staff is really optimistic that C.J. Henderson, the ninth pick in the 2020 draft who was traded from Jacksonville to Carolina last fall, has turned a corner. The Florida product, who’s had mental health issues through his career, came to camp locked in and ready to go, and is showing signs of putting his impressive package of physical gifts together. A couple people went so far as to say, through the last three weeks, he’s become one of the Panthers’ best players.

2. Veteran safety Xavier Woods has been a revelation, coming to the Panthers on relatively short money (he did a three-year, $15.75-million deal in March). He’s a good player to begin with, but where he’s really made a difference is in how he’s improved the communication on the back end of the defense. It’s early still, but Woods has given every indication that he’ll be a glue guy for Phil Snow’s unit.

3. I wouldn’t be surprised if Baker Mayfield wins the starting job really soon—he’s been the team’s best quarterback through camp. He’s impressed the staff with his ability to process (which was questioned at times in Cleveland), his timing and his field vision. With those qualities highlighted, Mayfield should be an effective distributor for what still is a really talented skill group.

4. With some of the draft capital the team has spent on vets the last couple years (Sam Darnold, Mayfield, Henderson, Stephon Gilmore), it’s important for Carolina to hit on a Day 3 pick or two, and it looks like they may have one in Shi Smith. The 2021 sixth-rounder has shown quickness and explosion working underneath, and seems ideally suited to fill a role in the slot for the Panthers.

5. For all the slings and arrows, there’s talent on the Carolina roster, and there aren’t many position battles, outside of the one that will conclude soon at quarterback. One great development has been Ickey Ekwonu being ready to roll at left tackle, which has essentially settled what has been a problem position group for the team the last few years. The sixth overall pick is steadily improving, had a really good couple days in Foxboro, and there’s a reason why Matt Rhule was willing to anoint him Week 1 starter earlier in the week at one of the most important positions on the field.

More NFL Coverage: