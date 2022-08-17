For the second day in a row, a scrum broke out at a joint practice between the Patriots and the Panthers.

It didn’t take long for tempers to flare on Wednesday.

On the first rep of the Panthers’ first-team offense against the Patriots’ first-team defense, Carolina running back Christian McCaffrey was tackled near the sideline. He then threw the ball at a New England defender, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, prompting a full-scale melee to break out right in front of the bleachers where fans were sitting.

Players from both teams bunched up and began shoving one another, while video appeared to show that a few punches were thrown. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, a handful of Panthers players confronted Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise for supposedly tackling McCaffrey late and pushed him into the stands, where he landed on a woman in the first row.

Patriots officials were speaking with the woman to ensure that she was O.K., per Curran.

Wise and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard were reportedly ejected from the practice as a result of their actions, according to Giardi.

Wednesday’s scuffle continues a contentious week between the two teams. On Tuesday, Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and a Panthers coach reportedly got into a spat on the Carolina sideline, resulting in a fight between members of both organizations.

New England wideout Kendrick Bourne, who reportedly threw punches in the exchange, Wilkerson and Carolina safety Kenny Robinson were kicked out of the practice, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Moments after the initial melee, Patriots center James Ferentz and Carolina defensive tackle Phil Hoskins were ejected from practice for a separate scuffle on Tuesday, per Reiss.

Tensions may have subsided temporarily following Wednesday’s fight, but the Patriots and Panthers have certainly made Friday’s preseason game one to watch.

