Colts Owner Jim Irsay Takes Another Swipe at Carson Wentz

Colts owner Jim Irsay once again did not hold back in his opinion about quarterback Carson Wentz’s one year in Indianapolis.

The Colts came close to a playoff run at the end of the season. All they needed to do was beat the 2–14 Jaguars in Week 18 to advance to the playoffs. Well, the Colts ended up losing 26–11 to the Jaguars, ending their chances of playing in the postseason.

Although Irsay didn’t mention Wentz by name when speaking about the problems the team faced at the end of the season, he implied it.

“We went through the season with some inconsistency at quarterback that led to massive problems,” Irsay said, via the New York Post.

This quote comes a few months after Irsay called the Wentz era a “mistake.” The quarterback, now with the Commanders, had mixed feelings about Irsay’s comment, but ultimately said, “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion.”

Wentz still finished the 2021 season with 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He had the ninth-best quarterback rating in the league at 54.7.

The owner remained positive about the future of the Colts with Matt Ryan in the QB1 position.

“We’re set up for excellence, now we just have to do it,” Irsay said. “And Matt Ryan has that same feeling in his heart.”

The former Falcons starter is set to become the team’s sixth different Week 1 starting quarterback in the last six seasons.

The Colts begin the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 vs. the Texans.

