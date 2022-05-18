Skip to main content
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Calls Carson Wentz Era ‘A Mistake'
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Calls Carson Wentz Era ‘A Mistake'

Watch: Carson Wentz Asked About Colts Owner’s ‘Mistake’ Insult

Colts CEO Jim Irsay recently said that the Carson Wentz era was a “mistake” for the franchise.

Wentz played one season in Indianapolis before he was traded to the Commanders in March. Now, Matt Ryan will start as the sixth quarterback in the last six seasons for the Colts after he was traded from the Falcons.

The former Colts quarterback recently joined The Colin Cowherd Podcast to react to Irsay’s comment about him being a “mistake” in Indianapolis.

“I mean, it is what it is,” Wentz said. “Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion. I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things, came up short at the end obviously. I struggled down the stretch there and timing was poor.”

The poor timing Wentz is referencing is the Colts’ Week 18 loss to the Jaguars. If they would have won their last regular season game, the Colts would have been in the playoffs. But, this loss allowed the Steelers and Raiders to secure the last two AFC playoff spots.

The 26–11 loss was a shock to Wentz and Colts fans alike. Still, Wentz didn’t expect the organization to get rid of him.

“I didn’t expect that, I didn’t expect things to unfold the way that they did,” Wentz said. “I thought things were in a pretty good place there. I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building, can’t say enough good things about the people over there. Kind of came out of left field. He’s entitled to his own opinion, and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

The Colts will host the Commanders on Sunday, Oct. 30.

