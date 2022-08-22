Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has revealed that he is making changes in order to give Drew Lock a chance to win the starting quarterback job.

Lock was playing well for Seattle until he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, knocking him out of a scheduled start in Thursday’s preseason game against the Bears. Instead, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason played under center while Lock recuperated.

Despite missing time, Carroll told reporters Sunday that Lock will be “playing a lot” in Friday’s preseason finale at Dallas.

“The plan has been adjusted,” Carroll said when asked if Lock is back to starting during the preseason.

In the first preseason opener at Pittsburgh, Lock went 11-for-15 for 102 yards with two touchdowns. This past week, Smith started and went 10-for-18 for 112 yards. In relief, Eason went 17-for-35 for 141 yards. Neither threw a touchdown pass, and Seattle lost to Chicago 27–11.

Lock gets another chance to impress Carroll this Friday at 8 p.m. ET when the Seahawks visit the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Seahawks open the regular season against Lock’s previous team, the Broncos, and former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. That game is scheduled for Sept. 12 at 8:15 p.m. ET on “Monday Night Football.”

More NFL Coverage:

All Seahawks: Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Hints at ‘Adjusted’ Plan for QB Drew Lock

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, go to All Seahawks.