Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Death of Chiefs Legend Len Dawson

Chiefs All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes took to social media to pay his respects to the late Len Dawson, who died Wednesday at the age of 87.

“With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” the family said in a statement to KMBC in Kansas City, where Dawson previously worked as a broadcaster. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

“He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Mahomes, who has carried on Dawson’s mantle of impressive quarterback play with the Chiefs, penned a short message to commemorate the Hall of Famer’s impact on Kansas City.

“RIP to the legend Len Dawson. The legacy and impact you made on Kansas City will live on forever,” Mahomes wrote on Twitter. “Prayers to his family.”

Dawson, who entered hospice care in Kansas City on Aug. 12, spent 47 years with the Chiefs: 14 as a player and 33 as a broadcaster. To this day, he remains one of the preeminent figures in the franchise’s history.

“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. “Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did.

“I admired Len my entire life—first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family.”

The current all-time franchise leader in passing yards and touchdowns, Dawson led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl IV, where he also won the game’s MVP award. He was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall in 1987 as a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time AFL passing champion and a six-time AFL all-star.

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, Dawson worked in sports media for over five decades and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a broadcaster in 2012.

More From SI Vault: