Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson is in hospice care, a close family friend told Vahe Gregorian of The Kansas City Star.

The 87-year-old Dawson, who remains the Chiefs’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, is one of the preeminent figures in the franchise’s history.

Dawson led the Chiefs to Super Bowl I and was behind center for the first Super Bowl victory in franchise history in 1970’s Super Bowl IV.

Dawson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 as a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time AFL passing champion and a six-time AFL all-star.

Following his playing career, “Lenny The Cool” went on to spend more than 50 years in the broadcast booth for the Chiefs before retiring in 2017.

Dawson has spent recent years facing a myriad of health issues, including heart surgery and prostate cancer.

