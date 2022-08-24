Seahawks’ Carroll Says He Might Use Two Quarterbacks This Season

While most of the offseason quarterback competitions have been resolved with Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaching, the Seahawks remain without a clear starter under center.

And according to coach Pete Carroll, the battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock might not be decided anytime soon.

Carroll said during a Tuesday media session that the Seahawks will take “all the time we need” to choose a Week 1 starter. He maintained that Smith remains the frontrunner for the job but that he’s “wide open” to the possibility of Lock overtaking him.

“I’m wide open for whatever happens,” Carroll said. “Geno’s been the guy in the lead position the whole time, and I’ve protected that thought throughout. He’s done a really nice job. He’s been very consistent. So we’ll just see what happens. There’s two more weeks of practice, too, after this. I had a set thought on what we would do with the timeline but that got disrupted, so we’re going to use all the time we need.”

When asked whether Seattle could play two quarterbacks in the regular season, Carroll didn’t rule out the possibility all together.

“I could go ahead and just call it, but I want to let the guys battle and let them show where they are and let us get as much information as possible,” he said. “Geno’s done a really good job of being in that position. His voice is solid. He’s on point all the time. He’s been very consistent with his work all of that, and Drew has been really sharp. I know it’s not supposed to be a good situation when you have two quarterbacks. It means you don’t have one, is the old saying. I don’t know that. We might have two ones. We’ll see what happens.”

Lock appeared to be making up ground on Smith until he tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday, which prevented him from making a scheduled start in the Seahawks’ second preseason game against the Bears. However, Carroll told reporters that he switched up his previous workload plan for the two quarterbacks in order to give Lock the chance to play “a lot” in Friday’s preseason finale at Dallas.

The Seahawks will take on the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

