Tom Brady, Other Healthy Players to Play in Bucs’ Final Preseason Game

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles announced Thursday quarterback Tom Brady, as well as the other healthy starters, will play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Colts.

The decision from Bowles comes on the heels of Brady returning to training camp after an 11-day hiatus for personal reasons.

Despite the need for the Buccaneers offense to get into a rhythm prior to the start of the regular season, the decision to play the healthy starters in the final preseason game is a bit surprising, especially on the offensive side of the football.

Tampa Bay has been decimated by injuries to the offensive line, and Brady is 45-years-old. Any injury to him or other starters in a meaningless preseason game would certainly come under increased scrutiny for Bowles and his staff.

The Buccaneers kick off the regular season on Sunday Sept. 11 against the Cowboys in Dallas.

