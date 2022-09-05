This upcoming Sunday marks the first Week 1 NFL game since 2003 that Ben Roethlisberger won’t be the Steelers’ starter.

The conversation surrounding who will be Roethlisberger’s successor flooded the NFL this offseason. The Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal, and then they also drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round of the NFL draft. On top of that, they already had veteran backup Mason Rudolph in the quarterback room.

So, who does Roethlisberger think should replace him this season as starting quarterback?

“In my opinion, I think Mitchell Trubisky is the starter,” Roethlisberger said in his new podcast Footbahlin’. “He should start. I think he’s a veteran, he’s been around for a while. He gives you, in my opinion, the best chance to win right now.”

Trubisky is coming off a year stint as Josh Allen’s backup quarterback in Buffalo. Before that, he spent four seasons as the starting Bears quarterback.

Roethlisberger noted that he hopes Steelers fans don’t “boo” Trubisky if he struggles on the field. Pickett has already earned cheers at Acrisure Stadium since he played college football for Pittsburgh and played on the same field.

The now-retired quarterback praised Pickett for his performances in the preseason, but he thinks it would be good for the rookie to sit out and learn “for the time being.”

Trubisky is expected to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback for the beginning of the season, and then Pickett could potentially be put in depending on the veteran’s performance.

