Bills tight end Dawson Knox has signed a four-year extension with the franchise, both he and the team announced Wednesday. The deal is worth $53.6 million with $31 million guaranteed, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The new contract makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position in the entire NFL.

Knox is coming off career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (587) and touchdowns catches (9) in 2021. It came at a perfect time since ’22 was going to be the last year of his previous deal.

He’s one of star quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite targets, catching 31 passes from him for third-down conversions this past season. He made the deal official after Wednesday’s practice when he signed his contract.

“Couldn’t be more excited to call Buffalo home for the next several years,” he said on Twitter. “Huge thank you to the Peguals and Brandon Beane… now it’s time to get this season rollin!! Go Bills.”

The tight end spent time away from the team after the death of his 22-year-old brother, Luke, a linebacker at Florida International, on Aug. 17. Dawson returned to the Bills on Aug. 23, and the team held a moment of silence for his brother prior to their second preseason game. Bills fans raised over $250,000 for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative in Luke Knox’s honor, largely in donations of $16.88—representing the jersey numbers of both brothers, per ESPN.

