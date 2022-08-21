Bills Hold Moment of Silence for Dawson Knox’s Brother, Luke

The Bills opened their preseason game against the Broncos on Saturday with a special tribute to Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, who died earlier this week at the age of 22.

Buffalo held a moment of silence for Knox, the younger brother of tight end Dawson Knox, prior to kickoff. CBS play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon announced that Dawson, who is entering his fourth season with the Bills, was not in attendance at the game and will be away from the team indefinitely.

Dawson expressed his gratitude for the support his family has received in a tweet Friday.

“Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for my family,” he said.

FIU coach Mike MacIntyre confirmed the news of Knox’s passing on Thursday not long after the program made an announcement on social media. Knox transferred to FIU following the 2021 season after beginning his career at Ole Miss.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” said MacIntyre, who also spent a year with Knox during his time with the Rebels. “While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I always remember. Luke’s family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott offered his condolences to the Knox family during a media session Thursday afternoon. McDermott, who joined Buffalo in 2017, has coached Dawson Knox since his arrival as a third-round pick in ’19.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time,” McDermott said. “We are right there with him in supporting him and his family. We love him and we support him.”