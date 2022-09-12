Britt Reid’s Plea Deal Leaves Victim’s Family ‘Outraged,’ per Report

Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty on Monday to driving while intoxicated in a 2021 crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.

The girl, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury when Reid slammed his pickup truck into two vehicles on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435 in Kansas City. Ariel’s mother, Felicia, told Judge Charles H. McKenzie that the family opposed the plea agreement.

“My family and I are opposed to the plea deal,” she said, according to the Kansas City Star. “I don’t think he should receive it.”

The family’s attorney, Tom Porto, also released a statement saying, “The victims of this crime are outraged the prosecuting attorney is not seeking the maximum sentence allowable by law. The defendant is a prior offender whose actions caused a 5-year-old girl to be in a coma and seriously injured three others.”

Reid reached a plea agreement with prosecutors after they agreed to not recommend more than a four-year prison sentence. Without the plea agreement, Reid could have faced up to seven years.

While McKenzie could force Reid to serve the entirety of a four-year sentence, Missouri law also allows the Judge to sentence Reid to just 120 days in jail and five years probation.

Reid apologized in court for the incident.

“I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone that night.”