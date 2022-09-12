Ahead of the first Sunday Night Football game of the 2022 season, NFL fans were formally re-introduced to Tom Brady, courtesy of an epic hype video starring another GOAT who needs no introduction.

Viewers witnessed a special pre-game tribute from the legendary Michael Jordan paying homage to the Buccaneers quarterback ahead of his 23rd professional season.

The six-time NBA champion spoke about the seven-time Super Bowl winner’s greatness while praising the competitive spirit both icons share. Jordan also subtly eluded to the 0–6 record the Cowboys, Tampa Bay’s SNF opponent, hold against Brady all-time.

“Age is just a number. Time is a state of mind. I was away from the game for almost two years. He didn’t make two months,” Jordan said of Brady. “But you know what that tells me? How much he wants it. How much he needs it, especially against them Cowboys who have never beaten him.”

Jordan then turned his attention to the mere mortals who continue to be amazed by Brady’s longevity and sustained excellence. His message? To put it simply, don’t hate, appreciate.

“As for everyone else,” Jordan said, looking into the camera, “you might worship him; you might hate him. I just hope you appreciate him ’cause greatness like this doesn’t come along that often.”

Chills.

