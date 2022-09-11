Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is “expected” to retire after the 2022 season, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports.

Brady originally retired after the 2021 season, but came out of retirement just a few months later when he said he belonged “still on the field.” The 2022 season will be Brady’s 23rd in the NFL.

Despite returning, the atmosphere surrounding Brady was different in the past training camp. The Buccaneers quarterback took a few weeks off in the middle of training camp, which, according to Rapoport, was a planned vacation in the Bahamas with his family, something he and his wife agreed to in the middle of his first retirement.

Brady has also already planned on his next venture after his career ends, as he already signed a 10-year contract to broadcast games for FOX whenever he chooses to hang up his cleats.

What makes this year so special for Brady is that it will be his age-45 season. Rapoport reports Brady has targeted playing at the age of 45 as a milestone in his career, and having the chance to do so played a role in him returning to the field.

Rapoport also added that Brady’s retirement decision would have nothing to do with Brady playing for Tampa Bay, as the quarterback reportedly enjoys playing for the organization. Additionally, Rapoport emphasized that Brady’s “emotions are fluid” and he could still return if he feels unsatisfied with the season, specifically if he doesn’t win another Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers open the season Sunday night vs. Dallas, with coach Todd Bowles taking over for Bruce Arians, in what they hope will be the start of a championship sendoff for Brady.

