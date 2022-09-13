When Dak Prescott left Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers with a thumb injury on his throwing hand, fans expected the worst. Then ESPN reported that Prescott would miss six to eight weeks and would have surgery on Monday, validating their fear of doomsday. Then came team owner Jerry Jones.

In a rather optimistic statement, Jones appeared on 105.3 The Fan and said that Dallas won’t be placing Prescott on the injured reserve list because the team believes he can play within the next four games. If a player is placed on the injured reserve list, they must miss a minimum of four games. The drawback is Prescott will be taking up a roster spot without actually playing.

“I think what we’re going to do here is we won’t be putting him on IR, which means we want him to be in consideration for playing within the next four games,” Jones said, per Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports.

He added, “Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick,” per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

If he were to return in four games, that would put him on the field with the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on Oct. 9.

Watch the Cowboys with fuboTV. Start free trial today.

More NFL Coverage: