Melvin Gordon Has Message for Pete Carroll After Monday Loss

Following the Seahawks’ 17–16 season-opening victory over the visiting Broncos on Monday night, Denver running back Melvin Gordon made sure to use the Seahawks’ celebration as motivation moving forward the rest of the season.

“They can laugh now,” Gordon said.

“I seen Pete Carroll. He was doing his little celebrating on the sideline. That’s cool. Hopefully we can meet those boys again, you know, in the Super Bowl, hopefully. The goal is to definitely have the last laugh. They can giggle now,” Gordon added.

Poor game management by Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett led to Denver trying a 64-yard field goal on fourth-and-5 with 20 seconds to play in the fourth quarter. The decision to kick came after running back Javonte Williams picked up nine yards on third down.

Instead of calling a timeout and drawing up a 4th down play call, Hackett let the clock run all the way down to 20 seconds before taking a timeout to avoid the delay of game. It was then that Denver brought out the field goal unit.

Kicker Brandon McManus missed the field goal, for which nobody can blame him as it would have tied for the second-longest field goal in NFL history.

Seattle spoiled the homecoming of former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, and moved to 1–0 on the season.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle.