Cordarrelle Patterson is no longer Atlanta’s hidden weapon after his emergence in the Falcons’ offense last season.

Patterson, who became the first player in franchise history to record both 500-plus rushing and receiving yards in a season during the ’21 campaign, recorded 136 scrimmage yards with a career-high 120 on the ground and a touchdown in the Falcons 27–26 loss to the Saints on Sunday. However, Patterson enters Sunday’s game against the Rams with a chance to make history on special teams.

Should the four-time Pro Bowler return one more kickoff for a touchdown, Patterson will break the league’s record and become the NFL’s all-time leader in kickoffs returned for touchdowns. Currently, Patterson is tied at eight with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington.

Last season, due to Patterson’s versatility and transformation in Atlanta’s offense, he recorded a career-low 18 kick returns. But after the four-time All-Pro signed a two-year, $10.5 million contract with the Falcons early in the offseason, Patterson made it a personal priority to return more kicks this season.

Only 100 yards sits in between Patterson cementing his mark as one of the greatest return specialists in NFL history.

