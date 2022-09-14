Joe Flacco to Start for Jets in Week 2 at Browns, per Report

Despite a disappointing season opener, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will be under center once again when the Jets travel to face the Browns in Week 2, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

The news doesn’t come as a major surprise. On Monday, coach Robert Saleh said the starter would “more than likely” be Flacco once again, despite some calls for Mike White to take over while second-year signal caller Zach Wilson works back from injury.

Flacco opened the season against the team with which he won a Super Bowl: the Ravens. He went 37-for-59 for 307 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the 24–9 loss.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus in the preseason. While the team initially left the door cracked open that he would be available for Week 1, Saleh later announced the earliest possible return date for the young quarterback will be Week 4, when New York travels to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers.

Jets at Browns is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

