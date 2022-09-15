Joe Burrow Criticizes ‘Dinner Party’ Atmosphere at Super Bowl LVI

The Super Bowl is known for its star-studded guests and its elaborate half-time performances that feature some of music’s biggest names.

And oh yeah, the football game.

The average cost of a 2022 Super Bowl ticket was the most expensive on record, Bloomberg reported. For the average fan and American, spending $7,807 for an upper-deck seat is an enormous hit to the wallet. According to NBCSports, that was how much one ticket was listed for on SeatGeek for Super Bowl LVI, while Ticketmaster’s cheapest tickets went for $6,800 and VIP seats cost $81,800. In 2020, the median American household income was $67,521 according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

So, for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who played in his first-ever Super Bowl in Hollywood’s backyard, the environment was one he wasn’t quite used to. When asked on the Colin Cowherd Podcast how much he remembers from his first series in Super Bowl LVI, Burrow said the environment wasn’t a normal one for a football game.

“It felt like a dinner party and we were the entertainment,” Burrow said. “Because I mean you come off a road game in Kansas City, a road game in Tennessee and then your first home win in the playoffs in 30-something years. And then you go to the Super Bowl, and it’s more corporate. It just took a second to get used to. It didn’t feel like a playoff football game. It was a weird feeling at the beginning for sure.”

This ‘dinner party’ included A-listers like rappers Drake and Kanye West, Hailey and Justin Bieber, baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, actors Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, as well as many, many others.

But don’t forget about the stars on the field; the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald played spoilers to Joe Burrow & Co. at SoFi Stadium, ending in a 23–20 win for Los Angeles.

Heading into Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, Cincinnati will look to repeat its Cinderella run. Though they lost to the Steelers in overtime during their first matchup, the Super Bowl loss isn’t weighing on the team’s mind.

“Like I said, we’ve put this behind us. We lost, we had a great year, we’re going forward,” Burrow said in May.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cincinnati Bengals coverage, go to All Bengals