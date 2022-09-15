The Steelers officially placed star linebacker TJ Watt on the injured reserve list Thursday after it was reported that he would miss significant time with a pectoral injury. In his place, the team signed former Titans linebacker David Anenih.

Watt suffered the injury during Sunday’s 23–20 win over the Bengals and avoided season-ending surgery, per NFL Network. He could return in six weeks, but Pittsburgh will surely miss Watt despite him being able to return later in the year.

The Titans signed Anenih as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was released on the final cut after the preseason and signed to Tennessee’s practice squad. He played in all three preseason games, leading the Titans with three sacks and three quarterback hits. He also had two forced fumbles and tallied two passes defended.

The Steelers’ first test without Watt will be Sunday at 1 p.m. ET when they host the Patriots.

