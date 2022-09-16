Chargers Reveal Justin Herbert Has Rib Cartilage Fracture

Chargers coach Brandon Staley revealed Friday that quarterback Justin Herbert sustained a fracture in his rib cartilage during Thursday night’s 27–24 loss to the Chiefs.

The announcement comes only a few hours after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Herbert was set to undergo a “battery” of tests to determine the severity of a rib/chest injury he suffered late in the game. Staley told reporters the team has listed the star QB as day-to-day, but remain encouraged by the initial diagnosis.

“I think we got good news,” Staley said, per NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti. “It’s going to come down to comfort. We aren’t going to know more about how he feels until later on in the week.”

Staley also noted there’s a chance Herbert could be back at practice next week. The Chargers host the Jaguars on Sept. 25.

Herbert battled through noticeable pain after taking a hit to his midsection on a tackle by Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna with just over five minutes to go in regulation. After retreating to the sideline for just one play, the 24-year-old quarterback returned to the field and finished the game. He ended the night 33-of-48 for 334 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

