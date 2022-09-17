Richard Sherman Reacts to Phil Simms’s Prescott, Rush Comments

With Dak Prescott sidelined for at least a month with a thumb injury, the Cowboys will have to rely on backup Cooper Rush to lead the offense heading into Week 2 against the Bengals.

Dallas’s decision to look for a resolution in-house seemingly echoes the confidence they have in Rush, a six-year veteran whose first start came last season in his 10th career appearance. To most, the change is viewed as a downgrade but, in Phil Simms’s estimation, the Cowboys may actually not see a big step down after a poor Week 1.

Appearing on the latest edition of Inside The NFL, Simms shared his thoughts on Rush stepping in under center and how he feels there won’t be a “huge drop-off” while Prescott recovers.

“Cooper Rush has a good arm. He’s got experience, he led the team to a victory last year, he can makes the plays, so, it’s not gonna be a huge drop-off to me,” Simms said, eluding to Rush’s 325-yard, two-touchdown, one-interception effort in a Week 8 win over the Vikings last season with Prescott out.



As expected, Simms’s comments drew resounding disapproval from his fellow panelists, considering Prescott’s Pro-Bowl caliber resume and Rush’s status as a journeyman. Simms also managed to draw the ire of veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. The free agent took to social media Friday to let Simms know he believes a simple QB change isn’t the answer for success.

“So they are gonna work harder to protect the back up than they did the big money QB? Ok. There isn’t much drop off?!!! Lmao wow,” Sherman tweeted.

Just as Sherman questioned Simms take on Twitter, Julian Edelman let him know what he thought about the unlikely comparison.

“Who is Cooper Rush?” asked Edelman before shouting, “They’re done.”

Simms, remaining steadfast in his stance, further explained what he expects to happen come Sunday and in the weeks ahead.

“A quarterback change will bring new life and they know they got to protect him and play different and play better and look for the Dallas offense to now take it away from Cooper Rush, run the football and make him a bit player instead of the main focus,” he said.

Could Rush end up being the spark plug Simms envisions? We’ll just have to wait until Sunday to see if the Cowboys sink or swim at AT&T Stadium with the reigning AFC champions coming to town.

