The Steelers and quarterback Mitch Trubisky were booed during Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, and the team’s former quarterback gave his take on the home crowd’s reaction.

Ben Roethlisberger played his entire career in Pittsburgh where he won two Super Bowls and was selected to six Pro Bowls. Steelers fans expected a lot from him, and it appears Trubisky has inherited those expectations. Still, Roethlisberger doesn’t agree with the booing or the chants for another quarterback.

“They started chanting Kenny, and I just I don’t think it is fair that it happened to Mitch today because I wouldn’t blame Mitch for the performance today,” he said on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast. “I don’t think that he deserved the fans getting on him today because sometimes you’re playing within the system.”

Roethlisberger added that he wasn’t calling out the offensive scheme, but said “I think the boo birds were more for the offense in general.” In the video of his podcast, he can be seen at the game and was in a booth, where you can hear the thundering boos. What was not heard in the video, was the home crowd chanting “Kenny,” referring to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers fans appear to be frustrated with Trubisky and already want him replaced. After the game, he was asked about the crowd chanting for Pickett.

“It is what it is,” Trubisky said. You just block it out and continue to play football.”

The Steelers lost to the Patriots 17–14 and Trubisky finished the game with 168 passing yards and one touchdown but also had one interception.

