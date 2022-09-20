Bills cornerback Dane Jackson endured a terrifying collision that resulted in a neck injury and landed him in the hospital during Monday Night Football. But less than 24 hours after the scary injury during Buffalo’s 41–7 win over the Titans, he exited the hospital and shared his gratitude on social media.

The Bills said in a statement earlier Tuesday that he “underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord.” Coach Sean McDermott shared with reporters on Tuesday afternoon that they are “very fortunate that [Jackson's] in good spirits today,” and his situation will be approached on a day-by-day basis.

It appears that Jackson avoided a serious injury, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The player tweeted Tuesday evening, “All glory to God!! appreciate the love, support, and prayers from everyone. Bills mafia the best in the world!”

Jackson and teammate Tremaine Edmunds collided while attempting to tackle Titans receiver Treylon Burks with under a minute to go in the first half. Jackson was accidentally hit in the upper body area, causing his head to forcefully snap back.

Medical staff rushed onto the field, and an ambulance was later brought out. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for further evaluation, which included a CT scan and X-ray.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buffalo Bills coverage, go to Bills Central.