Bills DB Dane Jackson Exits Hospital One Day After Being Carted Off vs. Titans

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson has exited the hospital less than one day after suffering a neck injury following a scary collision with teammate Tremaine Edmunds in the second quarter of a game against the Titans on Monday night, the team announced Tuesday.

Jackson walked out of the hospital Tuesday morning and “all indications are” that he avoided a serious injury, per the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Bills coach Sean McDermott is expected to address the 25-year-old’s status at a press conference later in the day.

Buffalo shared on social media Monday night that Jackson had been taken to Erie County Medical Center for evaluation of the injury which included a CT scan and x-ray. The team did reveal that the third-year defensive back had “full movement in his extremities” after leaving the field.

Jackson and Edmunds inadvertently collided while trying to make a tackle on Titans receiver Treylon Burks with 58 seconds remaining in the first half. Edmunds accidentally hit his teammate in the upper body area, causing Jackson’s head and neck area to forcefully snap back.

Bills medical personnel quickly rushed out to tend to Jackson and an ambulance was brought onto the field at Highmark Stadium shortly thereafter. The Buffalo cornerback was loaded onto a stretcher and taken out of the stadium for further testing.

Jackson, a 2020 seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh, recorded three tackles and one pass deflection prior to the frightening injury.

The Bills cruised to a 41–7 victory over the Titans after Jackson’s departure, improving to 2–0 with the win.

