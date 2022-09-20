With Mike Evans facing a one-game suspension and a collection of injuries at the position, the Buccaneers plan to add a new wide receiver option for Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay is signing free agent veteran Cole Beasley to the team’s practice squad on Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Beasley, who last played for the Bills, has been available since the end of the 2021 season. Garafolo reports that Beasley been in contact with multiple teams, including the Bucs and Brady, but that he’s bided his time to wait for the right situation.

Tampa Bay will sign Beasley to the practice squad with the expectation that he will be elevated to the active roster in the near future, per Garafolo.

The addition of Beasley comes at the right time for the Buccaneers. Wide receivers Chris Godwin and Julio Jones both missed Sunday’s contest against the Saints due to injuries, while Evans stands to miss this upcoming weekend’s game against the Packers for violating unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules during an altercation with New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Beasley, 33, spent the last three seasons in Buffalo after beginning his career as an undrafted free agent with Dallas in 2012. Last year, he tied a career-high in receptions (82) with 693 yards and a touchdown in 16 games.

The Bills released him in March ahead of the final year of his contract.

The Buccaneers (2–0) will hope that Beasley can help kickstart their stagnant offense as they welcome the Packers (1–1) to Raymond James Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.

