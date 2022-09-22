Brett Favre's Ex-Teammate Appears to Take Shot Over Scandal

As Brett Favre remains under fire for his role in Mississippi’s welfare scandal, a former teammate appears to take a shot at the Hall of Fame quarterback.

Sage Rosenfels, a former 12-year NFL quarterback, played with the Vikings in 2009 during Favre’s first season in Minnesota. The 44-year-old did not hold back in what appeared to be serious criticism of Favre.

“Since retirement, I have been lucky to avoid stealing millions of dollars from the poorest people in my state,” Rosenfels tweeted. “Of course, this is partially because I had already stolen millions from the richest people in our country.”

On Sept. 8, text messages from 2017 obtained by Mississippi Today’s Anna Wolfe revealed that Favre, former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant, former nonprofit executive Nancy New and the state’s former director of human health John Davis worked together to funnel at least $5 million of the state’s welfare funds toward building a volleyball stadium on the campus of Southern Miss, Favre’s alma mater. Favre’s daughter is also part of the school’s volleyball program.

In the texts, Favre reportedly asked New whether any money he’d received for the volleyball stadium can be tracked back to its source by the media. New said no, saying she understood why Favre would be “uneasy about that.”

The messages also showed that the 11-time Pro Bowler reportedly received a separate $1.1 million welfare contract to promote the program, with Favre offering to “record a few radio spots.”

Favre has reportedly repaid the $1.1 million. Currently, Favre has not been charged with any criminal wrongdoing. He stated that he was not aware that state grants came from federal welfare funds.

