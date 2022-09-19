MMQB Week 2: Jimmy G Starts All Over Again, Lawrence's Development and More
Welcome to Week 2 of a new season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote off of Week 2, plus more from our staff.
Jimmy G’s Long Road Back to QB1
“Trust me, there are some things that I do take personally. But you just got to worry about the things you can control. We’re in the f---ing NFL, man. Go have some fun.” The 49ers' new, old starting quarterback discusses his empathy for an injured friend, throwing to an intern on a practice field during a “weird” offseason, and how it felt to return to the field.
Ten Takeaways
Albert Breer’s notes and observations from around the league, including a conversation with Trevor Lawrence and how he's developing under new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, a chat with Jared Goff and the Lions taking down the Commanders, the Patriots developing an identity on offense and much more.
