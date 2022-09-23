Taps microphone—“Are you ready for it?”

Sort of? Conflicting reports have emerged about whether or not Taylor Swift will be the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer. Multiple sources told Variety that it is happening, while People reports she “is not scheduled to perform at the game.”

The reports come after Adam Schefter announced Friday that Apple Music would be the official sponsor of football’s biggest game, taking over for Pepsi. The soft drink manufacturer decided not to renew its partnership, which spanned the last 10 years dating back to 2013. Coincidentally, that was the same year Swift’s partnership with Pepsi’s rival, Coca-Cola, began.

However, true to Swift’s fashion, her fans will highlight the other Easter eggs that point to the stars aligning. The Apple Music announcement dropped at midnight, the exact time Swift routinely releases her music and the name of her next album. Midnights drops on Oct. 21. Of course, many artists drop new music at midnight, so it may be a coincidence.

Super Bowl LVII is slated for February 12th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Arizona. Last year, Dr. Dre headlined the halftime show with Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige making appearances.

Midnights will mark Swift’s sixth album in the last three years, following Lover, Evermore, Folklore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift was expected to do a global tour for Lover in 2020 before the pandemic disrupted the plan. Needless to say, Swift has plenty of songs to choose from that’ll have fans screaming and singing along if she does perform on one of the biggest stages in sports.

Time will tell as rumors continue to surface and possible Easter eggs (or plain coincidences) arise. For now Swifties, buckle in for a whirlwind of fall, football and her 10th studio album.

