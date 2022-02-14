Skip to main content
Watch: Here's the Entire Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

In one of the most anticipated halftime shows in NFL history, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar took the stage in SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during Sunday's Super Bowl.

While it was rumored that a hologram of Tupac may make an appearance, the special guest was actually 50 Cent, who performed his legendary 2003 hit “In Da Club” in front of the sold-out Super Bowl crowd.

While the NFL blocks the embedding of videos from YouTube, the entire halftime show can be found at the league's official YouTube page.

