Packers’ David Bakhtiari ‘Trending Toward Playing’ vs. Bucs, per Report

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is “trending toward playing” on Sunday against the Buccaneers, according to a report from Packer Central.

Bakhtiari is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December of 2020, and has only appeared in one game since—against the Lions in January of last season. He played in 27 snaps in that game, and subsequently did not play in the playoffs or in the first two games this season.

Bakhtiari practiced on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable for the contest, but the wardrobe selection of some Packers linemen boarding the plane to Tampa could be telling regarding Bakhtiari’s status for Sunday.

Several lineman wore shirts with Bakhtiari’s face on them, which could be seen as a sign of his long awaited return.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay face off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

