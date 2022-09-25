Justin Herbert, Chargers Grapple With Injury Decision, per Report

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a game-time decision for today’s matchup vs. Jacksonville, but Los Angeles is expected to be cautious with his rib cartilage injury.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports if Herbert gets a pain-killing injection in order to play, he must sign a waiver that advises him of the risks of the injection. Additionally, Mortensen says the Chargers have been “proactive” with the league and NFLPA in addressing Herbert’s injury.

Herbert suffered a rib cartilage fracture vs. Kansas City last week, which Mortensen says takes longer to heal due to the lack of blood flow to the cartilage. Mortensen added that Los Angeles wants Herbert to consider the “long view” when deciding whether to play or not, since this injury could linger for weeks to months.

Two years ago, then-Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a punctured lung while receiving an pain-relieving injection for a rib injury, which forced him to miss a game. Herbert started the game instead and then took over the starting job permanently.

Last week, it was reported that Taylor was suing the Chargers‘ team doctor, David S. Gazzaniga, for medical malpractice related to the injury. Gazzaniga remains in his role as Chargers team doctor and presumably is helping to treat Herbert’s injury.

If Herbert does get an injection, Mortensen reports it will happen with an ultrasound to assist the doctor. The quarterback already had one injection to help him practice on a limited basis Thursday.

