Sunday’s electric game between the Dolphins and Bills was almost singularly outshined by one punt in the fourth quarter. Admittedly, it is maybe the funniest play you’ll ever see, but Miami special teams coordinator Danny Crossman didn’t find the botched punt funny at all.

During a crucial punt in their own end zone, punter Thomas Morstead kicked the ball directly into Trent Sherfield’s rear and the ball bounced out of bounds, resulting in a safety. The play was labeled “the butt punt” and on Tuesday Crossman was asked if he can find the whole play funny now after they’ve won.

“Absolutely zero amusement and 100% critical mistake that has an opportunity to possibly lose a game,” he said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “It never will get a smile from me.”

He also said that intentionally taking the safety was never considered. Because of the safety the Bills wound up with worse field position due to the ensuing kick as opposed to a punt.

The two points from the safety weren’t enough for Buffalo, however, and Miami won the game 21–19.

