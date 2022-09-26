As the 10-year anniversary of the infamous Mark Sanchez butt fumble approaches, there is a new regrettable NFL moment that has gone viral.

As Miami led Buffalo 21-17 with less than two minutes to play on Sunday, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead took the snap and punted the ball directly into the backside of one of his blockers. The ball ricocheted back out of Miami’s end zone for a safety.

Buffalo got the ball back at its own 23-yard line after the ensuing free kick, down two points with 1:25 to play and without any timeouts remaining. The Bills drove as far as the Miami 41-yard line, where Buffalo wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was tackled in bounds with 10 seconds to play, allowing the Dolphins to hang on for the win, 21-19.

Adding insult to ignominy, Sanchez reacted to the gaffe on Twitter.

As the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Sunday’s snapshot of the punt, captured perfectly by USA Today photographer Jason Vinlove, is no different. Below is Vinlove’s now-famous photo of Morstead booting the ball into the behind of unsuspecting blocker Trent Sherfield.

Miami’s Thomas Morstead punts the ball directly into the backside of Dolphins blocker Trent Sherfield during Sunday’s game against Buffalo. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

More NFL Coverage:

All Dolphins: Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Another Award for Tua, Phillips and Miller, Tight Ends, and More

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins