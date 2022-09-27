Browns star Myles Garrett has been discharged from the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car accident on Monday afternoon, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports.

According to Pelissero, Garrett “swerved to avoid an animal on a wet road and overcorrected,” causing his 2021 Porsche to flip multiple times, as he was returning from Monday morning’s practice. He and an unidentified woman who was a passenger in his vehicle were helped out of the car by medical personnel and transported to the hospital.

Details about Garrett’s injuries have not been released at this time. The Browns star and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts, and neither alcohol nor drugs factored into the accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol previously said.

Garrett’s status for the team’s upcoming games remains unclear. The team is coming off of a 29–17 win over the Steelers on Thursday night, and travels to face the Falcons on Sunday.

The six-year veteran and former No. 1 pick has seven total tackles, with three sacks and four tackles for loss through three games for the 2–1 Browns so far this season.

