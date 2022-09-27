Bucs vs. Chiefs Likely Will Not Be in Miami If Game Moved, per Report

As Hurricane Ian draws nearer to touching down, the Buccaneers have already moved operations to Miami for this week, the team announced Monday. Should the hurricane impact Sunday’s scheduled home game against the Chiefs, it would reportedly not take place in Miami as well.

With the league and teams putting together contingency plans, Miami is not viewed as an option to host the game, according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. The Dolphins are set to play at Cincinnati on Thursday night, leaving Hard Rock Stadium vacant. But in the scenario in which Tampa Bay is devastated by the effects of the hurricane, the league does not want state resources being allocated toward a game in Miami when they instead could be used to assist those in Tampa Bay.

If the game does end up being moved, a neutral site in the Midwest is the most likely destination. With the Vikings playing the Saints in London, Minneapolis is an option. Plans remain fluid, with the game currently still on the schedule at Raymond James Stadium as planned.

The Buccaneers (2–1) and the Chiefs (2–1) are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday in Tampa.

